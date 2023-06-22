Fallen cherry tree offered for local projects

Fallen cherry blossom treeJuan McGuinness

The tree outside Ramsey's former courthouse collapsed on Tuesday

At a glance

  • A longstanding cherry blossom tree in the centre of Ramsey has collapsed

  • The town's local authority has removed the structure from outside the former courthouse

  • Commissioners said the remaining wood is available for free for local projects

  • The rings on the trunk suggest it was between 50 and 100 years old

Alex Wotton
BBC Isle of Man

Wood from a large cherry blossom tree from the centre of a northern town has been offered up for local projects, the town's local authority has said.

Ramsey Commissioners removed the tree from outside the old courthouse this week after it unexpectedly fell down.

The local authority said as assessment rings in the trunk suggested the tree was older than 50 years old and could be up to 100.

The authority said it would like the wood to be "used by people for projects rather than firewood".

Ramsey Town Commissioners

Commissioners have asked the tree's remains not be used as firewood

The tree was removed after it collapsed outside the former courthouse

The wood has been made available for free on a "first come first served basis" from the Mooragh Park, a spokesman said.

Juan McGuinness

The tree was highlight in the town centre when it blossomed each year

Town clerk Tim Cowin said the commissioners had been contacted by a number of local people keen to take home a part of the tree.

The area formerly occupied by it in the heart of the town would be taken over by smaller trees nearby, which would "fill the space" in years to come, he said.

