Fallen cherry tree offered for local projects
At a glance
A longstanding cherry blossom tree in the centre of Ramsey has collapsed
The town's local authority has removed the structure from outside the former courthouse
Commissioners said the remaining wood is available for free for local projects
The rings on the trunk suggest it was between 50 and 100 years old
- Published
Wood from a large cherry blossom tree from the centre of a northern town has been offered up for local projects, the town's local authority has said.
Ramsey Commissioners removed the tree from outside the old courthouse this week after it unexpectedly fell down.
The local authority said as assessment rings in the trunk suggested the tree was older than 50 years old and could be up to 100.
The authority said it would like the wood to be "used by people for projects rather than firewood".
The wood has been made available for free on a "first come first served basis" from the Mooragh Park, a spokesman said.
Town clerk Tim Cowin said the commissioners had been contacted by a number of local people keen to take home a part of the tree.
The area formerly occupied by it in the heart of the town would be taken over by smaller trees nearby, which would "fill the space" in years to come, he said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk