Wood from a large cherry blossom tree from the centre of a northern town has been offered up for local projects, the town's local authority has said.

Ramsey Commissioners removed the tree from outside the old courthouse this week after it unexpectedly fell down.

The local authority said as assessment rings in the trunk suggested the tree was older than 50 years old and could be up to 100.

The authority said it would like the wood to be "used by people for projects rather than firewood".