Police find cannabis plants after escorting man home
- Published
Officers who found a heavily intoxicated man lying in the street and escorted him home then discovered cannabis plants at the property.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the side of the road in Annesley just after midnight on Sunday.
After arriving at the property in Mansfield, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis, before finding dozens of plants.
A man in his 50s is due to be interviewed by police.
The force said all plants were seized, including 22 small plants from a pantry room, and 16 baby plants - some of which had died - from a second room.
