Eurovision: Ukraine peace statue unveiled in Liverpool

A monument created as a "symbol of hope" for Ukraine has been unveiled in Liverpool as it prepares to host Eurovision on behalf of the country.

The Ukrainian Global Peace Monument, which stands 16ft (5m) tall, has been installed at Strawberry Field, the former children's home where John Lennon played as a child.

The work by 16-year-old Mexican artist Osbelit Garcia-Morales will be kept at the site until it can be moved to Ukraine to become a permanent monument when it is safe.

Major Kathy Versfeld, mission director for the Salvation Army-owned site said it invited visitors "to make a stand for peace, whoever they are, wherever they are".