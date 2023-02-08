A renovation project at the only house in England designed by Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh is nearing completion.

Now a tourist attraction, 78 Derngate in Northampton is getting a new extension to its neighbouring properties to cater for more visitors.

The Glasgow architect was celebrated in his city and Europe, but died in poverty in 1928.

Liz Jansson, house manager, said "we’re nearly there and I can’t wait to be able to launch this new building".