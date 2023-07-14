A horse that got stuck in mud has been freed after a two-hour rescue effort.

Hampshire fire crews were called to Burley in the New Forest after the horse was unable to move its legs from the boggy ground shortly after 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

A vet was called to sedate the shire horse - called Bon - and a specialist animal rescue team also provided assistance.

Photographs from the scene show the 18-hands (6ft) high horse was put in a harness before being pulled back onto its feet.