Horse freed from mud after two-hour rescue effort

Bon the horse with Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue serviceHampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Bon was taken to "more solid ground" following the rescue

A horse that got stuck in mud has been freed after a two-hour rescue effort.

Hampshire fire crews were called to Burley in the New Forest after the horse was unable to move its legs from the boggy ground shortly after 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

A vet was called to sedate the shire horse - called Bon - and a specialist animal rescue team also provided assistance.

Photographs from the scene show the 18-hands (6ft) high horse was put in a harness before being pulled back onto its feet.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

Bon had her feet trapped in "boggy ground" and was unable to escape

In a statement, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: "Bon was successfully back on four legs and more solid ground near Moorhill Road in Burley, before [the crews] made up their equipment and returned to station at around 19:30."

