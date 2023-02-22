Council set to increase portion of tax bill by 3%
A council has increased its tax by 3.1% to help provide more than £11m towards those hit hardest by the rising cost of living.
South Cambridgeshire District Council approved the rise that would see a band D home pay £5 more a year towards the authority.
Other authorities in the area, including the county council, are also set to increase their precepts.
Liberal Democrat council leader Bridget Smith said: "People are going to need help at a cost greatly exceeding that £5."
A report presented at a full council meeting on Tuesday, external said the authority expects the increase to bring the authority £11.23m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An average Band D household will will pay £165.31 for the authority's portion of council tax.
Ms Smith said: "This is about the greater good, about benefiting those people who started off disadvantaged and their disadvantage is increasing day on day as fuel prices accelerate, food prices go up, and salaries fail to keep pace with inflation."
But Heather Williams, leader of the Conservative group, said: "To see the maximum increase proposed I do not consider that [the cost of living crisis] was taken into full consideration."
Residents will also have a maximum 4.99% rise from Cambridgeshire County Council.
They will also see a 5.8% rise from the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner and a 6.6% increase from the fire authority.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has also agreed a precept, £12 a year for those living in a Band D property, to help protect bus services.
