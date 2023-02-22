A council has increased its tax by 3.1% to help provide more than £11m towards those hit hardest by the rising cost of living.

South Cambridgeshire District Council approved the rise that would see a band D home pay £5 more a year towards the authority.

Other authorities in the area, including the county council, are also set to increase their precepts.

Liberal Democrat council leader Bridget Smith said: "People are going to need help at a cost greatly exceeding that £5."