Police in Northamptonshire have stopped a vehicle travelling the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway.

Officers saw a vehicle driving north on the A43 southbound, between Kettering and Corby, at about 22:40 BST on Monday.

Police, who were on their way to another incident, said the driver was stopped safely and was reported for driving without due care and attention.

"Thankfully there were no collisions," Northamptonshire Police tweeted.