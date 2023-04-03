Pupils from Wales headed on Easter trips have endured "manic scenes" at Dover after a critical incident was declared at the port on Saturday.

One group on a ski trip to Austria spent 18-hours waiting to get through border controls.

"We could see five lanes trying to go in one lane for the passport checking," said Gwyn Rosser, a teacher at Ysgol Gwynllyw in Pontypool, Torfaen.

The port apologised for the "prolonged delays".