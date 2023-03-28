Litter pickers were astonished to find a plastic crisp packet dating from 1968 that was still almost intact.

The 55-year-old empty Golden Wonder bag of roast chicken flavoured crisps had a pre-decimal price of 6d and a competition on the back to win a trip to the Mexico Olympics.

It was found by litter pickers in Kesgrave, Suffolk, last week.

Jason Alexander, who led the group, said although they collect litter regularly they were "astonished to find something that has been here for decades".