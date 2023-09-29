A man on an e-bike suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious collision with a car.

The 76-year-old was involved in a collision with a red Audi driven by a 32-year-old man from London who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury without due care.

The Clothall Road was closed while paramedics treated the cyclist from Enfield who was then was airlifted to hospital.

Hertfordshire police appealed for anyone with any information about the accident at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday, or with dashcam footage, to contact them.