Villagers raise thousands to buy their 'last pub'
At a glance
A community on the Isle of Bute is closing in on the purchase of their last pub.
The Anchor Tavern in Port Bannatyne was put up for sale after business was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A trust set up to buy the pub has raised more than £92,000 from a community share scheme.
Once the purchase is completed, the Anchor Tavern is to be reopened as a pub and community space.
A community on the Isle of Bute has raised more than £92,000 to put towards the purchase and refurbishment of their 200-year-old pub.
The Anchor Tavern in Port Bannatyne was put up for sale after it was shut due to a downturn in business caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was the last pub in the village following the closures of other licenced premises.
A small group of residents set up Port Bannatyne Development Trust to buy the Anchor Tavern and reopen it as a pub and community space for young people, local artists and historians.
A community share offer has raised £92,385.
The trust had already secured £150,000 from the Scottish Land Fund, but needed to raise more than £12,600 through a crowdfunding appeal to complete the funds it required to refurbish the property.
Garry Charnock, chairman of Port Bannatyne Development Trust, said: “We are totally bowled over by the support from the local community and others who live on the island or further afield.
"We can now move forward to buy, refurbish and open The Anchor Tavern in Spring 2022."
Port Bannatyne is among a number of Scottish communities buying their local pub.
They include a bid to buy the Old Forge in Inverie on the Knoydart Peninsula in Lochaber.
The only way of reaching the village - and its pub - is by walking 18 miles (29km) or making a seven-mile (11km) sea crossing.
The Old Forge went up for sale earlier this year for offers over £425,000, and in October the community won £508,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to put towards buying and renovating the pub.
In 2019, the community of Gartmore in the Trossachs bought their historic local hotel, the Black Bull.