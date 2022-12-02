A long-disputed rail freight terminal near the M25 has moved a step closer after a councillors recommended selling its land to a developer.

Segro already have planning permission to build the depot on the old Radlett Aerodrome site in Hertfordshire.

A﻿ meeting at Hertfordshire County Council heard the depot could create around 3,500 permanent jobs.

T﻿he final decision will be made by the authority's cabinet on 12 December.