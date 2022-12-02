Rail freight terminal moves a step closer
- Published
A long-disputed rail freight terminal near the M25 has moved a step closer after a councillors recommended selling its land to a developer.
Segro already have planning permission to build the depot on the old Radlett Aerodrome site in Hertfordshire.
A meeting at Hertfordshire County Council heard the depot could create around 3,500 permanent jobs.
The final decision will be made by the authority's cabinet on 12 December.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the county council is not the only landowner which would be affected by the terminal, and would only sell the land if all parties agree to a sale.
The meeting of the resources and performance cabinet panel, external heard the council has met with the other landowners to "agree strategy" for the depot and would have regular ongoing monthly meetings.
A report to the council said a refusal to sell the land could be challenged in court.
'Damaged forever'
A new bypass for the A414/A405 Park Street roundabout is included in the proposal, and the project would support the creation of a new "permanent green space".
Segro first applied for planning permission in 2009 and after a Planning Inspectorate appeal the project was approved in 2014.
Campaigners against the proposal have argued against the development for the last 15 years of the planning process.
Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans Daisy Cooper said a "a huge chunk of precious green belt will be damaged forever".
She added: "This massive freight interchange is not wanted by our St Albans community, and was rejected by the district council.
"I urge the county council to seek further legal advice before a final decision is made and to publish all of the legal advice it has received so residents can scrutinise it for themselves."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external