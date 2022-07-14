Battersea Dogs and Cats Home: Duchess of Cornwall celebrates 160 years of centre
At a glance
The animal welfare charity is celebrating its 160th anniversary
The duchess was greeted by a doggy guard of honour, including Reggie the Labrador
Camilla also cut a birthday cake for the charity
The charity has seen an influx of abandoned pets after the pandemic and warns the cost of living crisis could fill the home to capacity
- Published
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has hosted a reception in honour of the 160th birthday of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (BDCH).
The duchess was greeted by Reggie the Labrador as part of a canine guard of honour for the animal welfare charity, based in south-west London.
BDCH was founded in 1860 to rehome unwanted pets and has helped more than three million animals.
The charity has seen an influx of abandoned pets as owners returned to work when the pandemic eased, and is concerned the cost of living crisis will add to those numbers.
The duchess urged people to "find a friend for life" at BDCH, as she cosied up to a puppy.
She said: "You have all seen how easy it is to go there and come out with an animal, I've done it twice.
"There are, due to Covid, a lot of dogs and cats now at Battersea looking for homes.
"So, if I could appeal to everybody listening and all your friends, if they want a dog or a cat, to go along to Battersea and find a friend for life."
The duchess has adopted two rescue animals from BDCH, Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell.
During the reception, she got to know Flora, an eight-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and touched noses with the puppy, which was brought into the centre last week as a stray with two siblings.
The event was staged in the garden of Clarence House in central London, the duchess's official residence, where charity ambassadors Paul O’Grady and Amanda Holden also welcomed the animals.
Mr O'Grady has five rescue dogs from BDCH, joking, "I take my work home with me. Battersea has got a heart, I always say it's like a Cinderella story.
"Dogs are brought in, in the most appalling condition," he added, "and gradually the staff work so hard to gain their confidence and their trust, the vets work hard to get them well again and they go off to a nice home".
Paul Marvell, the charity's director of global programmes, said he worried the cost of living crisis could see an increase in abandoned animals, as happened when lockdown ended.
He said: "We are seeing an increase in numbers now and I don't think it will be long before our centres are as close to capacity as they could be."