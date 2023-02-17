A council could close 10 public toilets, reduce museum opening hours and increase car park fees, in a bid to cut costs.

Erewash Borough Council has announced the plans as it applies to increase council tax bills by 2.99%.

With increases from the county council and the police, an average Band B house in Erewash could have an overall bill of about £1,600.

Council leaders also invited every member of staff to apply for redundancy or early retirement in a bid to save money.