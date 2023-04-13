"I’d seen her a couple of times and every time I’d seen her she seemed upset," said Ms Drew.

The retired social worker, who had been married to her husband for 25 years, had the rings valued and was told they were worth about £400 each.

"I said 'look, I don’t need them any more, they’re no use to me, get what you can for them' and then I walked away," said Ms Drew.

She became worried when she did not see the woman again and started asking around Longton, where she had previously been spotted, to see if anyone knew what had happened to her.

"I just hoped she hadn’t sold them and used them for the wrong things," Ms Drew said.

"I kept looking for her - she used to sit outside a second hand shop and one day I went in and asked if they knew what had happened to her and they said she wasn’t homeless any more, she’d got a flat."

Although she cannot be sure her donation helped, she hopes it did.

"I don’t know that, but I would love to think that," Ms Drew said.

She said she had a mixed response when she told people what she had done, including her former partner.

"Some people said, 'You fool, fancy doing that, you know what’s going to happen with that money,' and other people said it was brilliant," she said.

As for her estranged husband, "he said it was lovely".