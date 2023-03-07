A "very special" rare sighting of a little bunting bird has been recorded at a nature reserve for the first time in 15 years.

The small bird - a "scarce visitor from Russia" - was found in Amwell, near Ware, Hertfordshire, the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust (HMWT) said.

It was spotted and caught, for ringing, by Keith Dean at Stanborough Reedmarsh Nature Reserve.

There have been just two other records of the bird in the county, it added.