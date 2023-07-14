Triple gold for Manx runners in Games half marathon
At a glance
Athletes from the Isle of Man have struck gold in the half marathon at the Island Games
Corrin Leeming crossed the finish line first in the men's race, with Rachael Franklin victorious in the women's compeition
The men's team have also taken the top spot on the podium, with the women's team coming in second
It means Manx runners secured four medals in the event
- Published
Isle of Man athletes have secured three golds in the half marathon in the last day of action at the Islands Games.
Corrin Leeming, who came second in the men's 10,000m earlier in the week, crossed the finish line first in the men’s event in St Peter Port with a time of 1:08.16.
His time, combined with the scores of fourth-placed Alan Corlett and 11th-placed Samuel Jones, meant the team also came out on top.
Meanwhile, in the women’s half marathon, double gold medalist at the Guernsey Games Rachael Franklin took the top spot on the podium, helping the the women's team earn silver overall.
Leeming now has medals in each colour, after also being part of the men’s triathlon team that won bronze on the first day of the competition.
The 20-year-old, who is competing in his first games, said he had been more motivated going into the half marathon after coming close in the 10,000m and earning silver on Monday.
Despite a really tough course in Guernsey, with "tough winds" along the promenade, the "aim for today was to finish the set", he added.
After the race, Franklin said: "I didn't know what to expect because I've never done a half marathon before, so I wanted to enjoy it and help the team."
"If you would have told me before the race I could have won it I'd have laughed at you," she added.
The runner, who also broke two Island Games records this week, said tghe 2023 event has been "my best Games to date, it will stay with me for a while".
Franklin's score combined with 15th placed Rebekah Pate's time meant the Isle of Man also won the women's team silver medal.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk