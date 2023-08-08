A sailor has set off on his attempt to become only the second Welshman to sail on his own around the world without stopping.

Dafydd Hughes, 63, from Talybont, Ceredigion, is taking part in the 2023 Global Solo Challenge - a round-the-world sailing race.

The event starts in A Coruña, in Spain, and sailors must travel east, passing between Antarctica and the capes of South Africa, Australia and South America.

After years of planning, he earlier left Aberystwyth Marina.