A man has been disqualified from driving after a hit-and-run collision led to the death of a horse.

Suffolk Police said two women were thrown from their horses after being struck by a car on Church Lane, Earl Soham, in October.

Edgaras Tilmantas, 34, of Bracken Avenue, Kesgrave, previously admitted careless driving and failing to stop at an accident when he appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

The same court banned him from driving for nine months and he was fined £854.