Parents identified Walkley Road as the most problematic local street, reporting a significant increase in commuter traffic in recent years.

Sam Wakeling, who has two children at the primary school, told BBC Radio Sheffield: "Very often you get drivers ending up head to head and having to reverse back out to get past each other.

"Unfortunately you get drivers who just drive on to the pavement with very little slowing down.

"People will just hoot their horns and demand you walk out of the way, it's a very chaotic environment."

"The infrastructure is just not designed for the volume that's going through on a daily basis," said Sophie Parry-Oaken, who also has two children at the school.

"On a daily basis we pass cars beeping at each other, people shouting, getting out of their cars and being aggressive."

She added: "We've been shouted at as a family, it makes me feel quite emotional about how difficult it is for my children to experience that every day."