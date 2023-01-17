Helicopter tracks pair after high-speed chase
Two men have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase.
Officers spotted a wanted car in Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.
It drove away at speed and finally came to a stop close to the railway line in Aslockton.
A police helicopter was deployed and two men were later arrested by officers.
The car initially sped away from officers through a number of villages and later failed to stop for police on the A52.
After the damaged vehicle came to a stop, two men fled from the scene on foot.
One was found running along the railway tracks and another hiding inside a cow shed close to the line.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug-driving.