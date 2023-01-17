The car initially sped away from officers through a number of villages and later failed to stop for police on the A52.

After the damaged vehicle came to a stop, two men fled from the scene on foot.

One was found running along the railway tracks and another hiding inside a cow shed close to the line.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug-driving.