Cricketer revived by players after pitch collapse
A cricketer who collapsed on the pitch was resuscitated by fellow players using a defibrillator that was purchased weeks earlier.
Mark Waldeck, 51, fell to the ground with chest pains as Glangrwyney Cricket Club, in Powys, played Porth Cricket Club.
He is now receiving hospital treatment.
His teammates have urged other clubs to invest in defibrillators and get first aid training.
Player James Luckhurst explained how he grabbed the life-saving kit, which was purchased by Glangrwyney Cricket Club in April, and took it “into the middle of the field just in case”.
"We were trying to reassure him and then he got worse," he said.
“Within a few seconds, we had the pads on him."
Mr Luckhurst said the players followed instructions from the defibrillator and "did everything you needed to do".
He explained how several people went to help, including using a parasol "to keep the casualty cool”.
"Over the next half hour, we just gently looked after him, tried to reassure him and then handed him over to the ambulance crews," he said.
"When he realised where he was and what might have happened, he said that he came round thinking he was surrounded by angels in white but then realised it was just a load of grubby cricketers.
"We wish him all the luck and love."
Before the incident, players had paid tribute to the former captain of the opposition team, Mark Lang.
Mr Lang, 54, from Cardiff, died last month from critical injuries after being hit and dragged under his delivery van.
'You can't put a price on it'
Players are now urging every club to invest in a defibrillator and get relevant first aid training.
“It's one of those situations where you make a decision and you don't realise how important that’s going to be,” said Mr Luckhurst.
“It could sit gathering dust for years and never be used. In our situation it was required on the very first day of the season. It was brand new."
He added that you "can't put a price" on equipment which could save a person's life.
Meanwhile, Porth Cricket Club wrote on their social media: “[It has] really shown the importance of a defibrillator and appropriate first aid training. Made a huge difference today.”