Arrest after woman seriously hurt in crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was seriously injured in a crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A40 near Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.
The injured woman was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where she remains.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Dyfed Powys Police has appealed for information, including any dashcam footage either before or after the crash involving a grey Toyota Hilux, which was towing a trailer, and a blue Mercedes A Class.