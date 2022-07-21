GBH arrest after man struck with brick
A man has been arrested after a person was hit over the head with a brick during a fight. Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a property in Wollaton Vale, Wollaton, shortly before 23.00 BST on Sunday. They arrived to find two men fighting outside the home and tended to one who had been hit over the head with a brick. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said officers broke up the fight, which left the injured man drifting in and out of consciousness.
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not deemed to be life-altering or life-threatening.
The 42-year-old has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Det Sgt Emma Pollard, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are satisfied the two men involved are known to each other and there was no threat to anyone else."