Arrest after car smashes into amusement arcade
- Published
A man has been arrested after a car smashed into the front door of an amusement building in Nottingham.
Police were called to Admiral Casino in Southchurch Drive, Clifton, on Monday night, just before 21:30 BST.
No-one was hurt but the door was badly damaged, Nottinghamshire Police added.
A 48-year-old man was found nearby and held on suspicion of criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen of breath, common assault, and possession of cocaine.
He remains in custody.
