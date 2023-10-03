He was also charged with failing to surrender to bail.

On 3 August 2022, Elmer was riding his moped across a bridge on Mill Road with a man on the back when they cut off a cyclist.

The man with Elmer grabbed the cyclist's t-shirt, and the 19-year-old punched the cyclist twice before riding off, according to Cambridgeshire Police, external.

He was cut off again a few moments later, punched, demanded he hand his wallet over, and was threatened to be stabbed.

The victim complied and shortly after Elmer entered a shop in Mill Road with another man who was wearing a face mask.

They used the cyclist's bank card to make two transactions totalling £108.20.

The incident left the cyclist with swelling, bruising, cuts to his face, and a suspected broken nose.

Det Con Sarah Longbottom said Elmer's behaviour was "absolutely disgraceful".

“The victim was minding his own business, cycling along, when Elmer and his accomplice targeted him in this completely unprovoked attack," she said.

She added: “I’m pleased he was identified and he has now faced justice for his actions.”