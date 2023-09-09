Car struck by train at County Mayo level crossing
At a glance
Two people were injured when a train struck a car in County Mayo
RTÉ reports the incident happened at an unmanned level crossing
Those injured, both male, were travelling in the car
None of the 190 passengers on board the train was hurt
Two people have been injured after a train struck a car in County Mayo.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the incident happened at an unmanned level crossing at about 15:15 local time in Garryredmond, a townland outside Claremorris.
The extent of the injuries to the two people, both male, who were travelling in the car, is not yet known.
The Dublin to Westport train had 190 passengers on board. None of them were injured.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services are at the scene.