Musician brings bagpipes back to Lincolnshire
At a glance
Nicholas Konradson crafts instruments in his family's living room in Louth, Lincolnshire
He has been able to trace Lincolnshire bagpipes back to the 17th Century
He is currently working on his second prototype
A musician from Louth is bringing the sound of bagpipes back to Lincolnshire.
Nicholas Konradson has turned his family's living room into a bagpipe workshop.
Awarded a grant to help him with his mission, he is currently working on a second prototype.
Mr Konradson, who has researched the history of the instrument, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "Bagpipes have a lot of personality."
He has found evidence of Lincolnshire bagpipes being played between the 17th and 19th centuries.
"There are even mentions in Shakespeare's Henry IV Part I," Mr Konradson said.
He found reports that suggested Lincolnshire bagpipes were once "favoured by the Lincolnshire folk more than other instruments".
Producing instruments from scratch makes them "a lot more special", Mr Konradson said, adding you "get a deeper understanding of the personality of the instrument".
He is currently using sycamore wood gifted to him from a friend in Lancashire to make the second prototype.
People are often surprised when they hear the Lincolnshire bagpipes being played, he explained.
"They see me blowing up a bagpipe and stick their fingers into their ears," he said. "But as soon as I start playing it's 'wow, I never knew bagpipes could sound like that'."
The BBC accompanied the musician, who says his love for music helps his autism, into Louth town centre where he played the pipes.
"I absolutely love it," said one man. "I love the different sounds of bagpipes."
Told they were Lincolnshire bagpipes, he added: "I didn't know that was a thing."
Another shopper said: "You can tell the difference between that (the Lincolnshire bagpipes) and the Scottish ones."
