The council said: "The proposal is for a new two-bay fire station, providing modern facilities, on part of the Rewley Road site, with the remaining areas developed for other uses.

"This would release capital funds to invest in other buildings across the county, including fire stations."

It said the new station would be "on a smaller footprint but still provide the same fire engine response time".

In addition, some vehicles may be moved to Slade fire station and other locations to provide "greater flexibility to respond to emergencies across the county".

Rob MacDougall, the fire and rescue service’s chief fire officer, said: "These plans are at an early stage, and we are currently in discussions within our teams.

"Community safety is of course paramount. I can reassure residents and businesses that no decisions will be taken that impact on our ability to respond to emergencies.

"Any proposals will ensure we maintain our average response times across Oxford.

"We always value the thoughts of local residents and partners, so we will seek their feedback on our proposals in due course.”

The council’s cabinet is due to receive the report on 19 September.