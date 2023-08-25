Tens of thousands of students in the Republic of Ireland have received their Leaving Certificate results.

The qualification is similar to A Levels in the UK.

But unlike in the UK, measures for minimising Covid-19 disruption to students have continued this year.

Marks were artificially boosted by nearly 8%.

That's due to a commitment made by the education minister that grades would be no lower than last years results to "ensure fairness and equity for students" that were faced with disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The same commitment was made last year, but grades then were only hiked by 5.6%. This year's marks have been awarded a significantly higher hike, at an average of 7.9%.

For pupils leaving school in Ireland this year, these were the first state exams they had ever sat. They did not sit Junior Certificate exams (roughly equivalent to GCSEs) because of the pandemic.

71% of all grades awarded this year have risen as a result of the hike, compared to 50% last year.

Ecuation Minister Norma Foley said: “I would like to extend the heartiest of congratulations to each and every one of the over 60,000 students across Ireland receiving their results today.

"Today brings enormous reward and recognition for all your hard work and dedication over the past number of years, including through challenging times."