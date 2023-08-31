Irish fuel duty and hospitality taxes to increase

Fuel and hospitality taxes in the Republic of Ireland will increase from midnight as temporary reductions expire.

Fuel duties had been cut in March 2022 in response to a spike in prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Petrol excise rates will rise by 7 cent per litre while diesel rates will increase by 5 cent.

The VAT rate for tourism, hospitality and some other service businesses will also increase from 9% to 13.5%.

The rate had been cut in November 2020 in response to the pandemic.

It was initially due to run until the end of December 2021 but was extended on two further occasions.

Business groups had called for the lower rate to be extended again saying an increase would add to pressure on firms which are already struggling with the impacts of inflation.