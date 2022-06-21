Piping Inverness returns this Saturday after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

The event incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships and will feature 100 bands from all over the world.

Competitions, which include Highland dancing, will be held in Inverness' Bught Park.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association said the cancellation of piping events over the last two years had left a "massive void" in the piping community.