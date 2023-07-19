Work starts on new home for Guernsey football

The development will include a floodlit 3G pitch with 400 seats and covered terraces behind each goal, a grass pitch for 9-a-side matches and training and a clubhouse with fully-fitted bar and kitchen.

There will also be separate meeting facilities and a changing room block with three changing rooms, two referee changing rooms, a medical room and an office.

Gary Roberts, chief executive of the GFA, said it was a "momentous day for local football".

"This will be the GFA’s first permanent home since it was founded in 1893 but, more importantly, this is a project for Guernsey football."

He said he hoped the future would see more girls playing the sport.

"We want to make the sport as inclusive as possible for everyone."

Former player Ross Allen said he wanted to capitalise on the Island Games.

"For us as players it was incredible to be involved and see that support," he said.

The site is expected to be complete in spring 2025.