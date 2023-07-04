Tributes to postman who died in quad bike road crash
At a glance
Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a quad bike crash on Sunday
Desmond Jones, 62, was riding the bike on the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven, Neath Port Talbot
His family have said he was a well-known postman who "loved his job" and will be missed by all
Tributes have been paid to a postman who died in a crash after riding his quad bike on a dual carriageway.
Desmond Jones crashed on the northbound carriageway of the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven, Neath Port Talbot, at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.
Emergency services responded but the 62-year-old from Resolven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Jones’ family said in a tribute that "Des" had been the postman for Cadoxton for more than three decades.
They described him as an “amazing” father and stepfather and “loving” husband and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
The family added: “As a family we are absolutely heartbroken.
“Des was the local postman in the Cadoxton area of Neath, a job he loved for over 30 years.
“Many will know of Des locally as he walked his ever-faithful companion, his dog Jenko, who will miss him and the routine that they had.”
South Wales Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them as inquiries into the crash continue.