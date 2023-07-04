Tributes have been paid to a postman who died in a crash after riding his quad bike on a dual carriageway.

Desmond Jones crashed on the northbound carriageway of the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven, Neath Port Talbot, at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.

Emergency services responded but the 62-year-old from Resolven was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Jones’ family said in a tribute that "Des" had been the postman for Cadoxton for more than three decades.