A drink-driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for eight years.

James Wood, 62, from Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey, hit Brendan O'Connell in Walton Bridge Road, Shepperton, in September 2020.

Investigators said Wood then continued driving home, even stopping to buy two bottles of wine and fish and chips.

Police believe Wood, who had been arrested for drink-driving in a separate incident two weeks earlier, had drunk eight pints of beer before the fatal crash.

He was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, where he was also handed a six-year driving ban, to be served on his release.