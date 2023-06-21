Drink-driver jailed for fatal hit-and-run
A drink-driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for eight years.
James Wood, 62, from Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey, hit Brendan O'Connell in Walton Bridge Road, Shepperton, in September 2020.
Investigators said Wood then continued driving home, even stopping to buy two bottles of wine and fish and chips.
Police believe Wood, who had been arrested for drink-driving in a separate incident two weeks earlier, had drunk eight pints of beer before the fatal crash.
He was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, where he was also handed a six-year driving ban, to be served on his release.
Police were able to trace Wood's badly-damaged red Citroen Berlingo to his home address, but he denied being responsible.
Officers believe he had spent seven hours drinking in a pub before hitting 52-year-old Mr O'Connell who died at the scene.
Wood will serve a minimum of four years behind bars after being found guilty of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink.
He must take an extended re-test.
'Tragic case'
Det Con Rick Edwards, of Surrey Police, said following sentencing: “This was a tragic collision, caused by the unnecessary actions of a driver who made the choice to consume alcohol and then drive while unfit.
“Alcohol limits are there for a reason. Those who choose to drive whilst under the influence are not only risking their own lives but the lives of those around them.”
