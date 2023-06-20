More types of knife and bladed weapon are being added to a list of prohibited items to prevent dangerous weapons from being brought into Guernsey, officials have said.

The Guernsey Border Agency said it had updated its list of offensive weapons to align with the UK, including banning so-called zombie and cyclone knives.

The loosening of the definition of a "flick knife" to include some lock-type knives has also come into force.

The States of Alderney has also considered and agreed equivalent amendments to its Import Control Order.