Mystery of WW2 films found in Jersey revealed

The contents of films found in a store room in the Jersey War Tunnels have been revealed and preserved.

Joe Carnegie, CEO of the tunnels, said they "came out of a plastic box labelled archive material" and the team had no idea what was on them.

Constable Kevin Lewis, who was previously the head projectionist at the island's Forum Cinema, said the reels, which dated back to World War Two, were in "not bad condition, considering its age, it’s a little bit warped but not too bad".

He said: "It's like panning for gold when you look at these old films, you get lots and lots of films that have absolutely nothing of interest, but then you get the one gem that you just have to preserve before it gets lost forever."

The reels show a puppet show, industries including baking, fishing and pottery, a teambuilding exercise involving young women and a sighting and firing exercise by the German army - thought to have been filmed in Germany.