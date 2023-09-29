National park status could be sought for Lochaber - home to the UK's highest mountain and deepest loch.

It has been 20 years since the creation of Scotland's last national park, the Cairngorms, and the Scottish government has committed to establishing at least one new site by 2026.

Lochaber National Park Working Group is consulting with communities on a potential bid.

The group said the area's impressive landscape, which includes 1,345m (4,413ft) high Ben Nevis and 310m (1,017ft) deep Loch Morar, was deserving of the designation.