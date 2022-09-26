Father and daughter take part in swim in memory of mother

Olive and Simon Dury

O﻿live and Simon Dury completed the swim in memory of mum Helen

An 11-year-old girl and her father have taken part in an open water swim in memory of her mother.

Keen swimmer Helen Dury, 43, from Bristol, died in February after a brain tumour.

She had been booked to take part in the 6km (3.7 mile) Exmoor Open Water Swim at Wimbleball Lake on Sunday, s﻿o her husband Simon and daughter Olive joined in the 1km (0.6 mile) event.

N﻿ine hundred swimmers took part in the event, which is in its sixth year, over a range of distances from 1km to 6km.

H﻿elen Dury died suddenly in February

Helen Dury had taken part in her first 4km endurance swim last year.

M﻿r Dury said her death was "completely out of the blue" and "a real shock for us".

"﻿But we are remembering mummy, we are keeping her in our hearts and taking her on all our adventures."