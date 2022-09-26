An 11-year-old girl and her father have taken part in an open water swim in memory of her mother.

Keen swimmer Helen Dury, 43, from Bristol, died in February after a brain tumour.

She had been booked to take part in the 6km (3.7 mile) Exmoor Open Water Swim, external at Wimbleball Lake on Sunday, s﻿o her husband Simon and daughter Olive joined in the 1km (0.6 mile) event.

N﻿ine hundred swimmers took part in the event, which is in its sixth year, over a range of distances from 1km to 6km.