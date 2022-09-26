Father and daughter take part in swim in memory of mother
An 11-year-old girl and her father have taken part in an open water swim in memory of her mother.
Keen swimmer Helen Dury, 43, from Bristol, died in February after a brain tumour.
She had been booked to take part in the 6km (3.7 mile) Exmoor Open Water Swim, external at Wimbleball Lake on Sunday, so her husband Simon and daughter Olive joined in the 1km (0.6 mile) event.
Nine hundred swimmers took part in the event, which is in its sixth year, over a range of distances from 1km to 6km.
Helen Dury had taken part in her first 4km endurance swim last year.
Mr Dury said her death was "completely out of the blue" and "a real shock for us".
"But we are remembering mummy, we are keeping her in our hearts and taking her on all our adventures."