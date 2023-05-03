Families struggling to afford prom dresses and outfits have been offered free items by an Essex charity.

The North Essex Support Team (NEST) helps people in the community by providing free goods, furniture and clothes.

It is the third year the charity has run events where donated prom dresses, suits, shoes and accessories have been offered to young people.

This year, pop-up shops were being held in Harwich, Clacton, Colchester and Maldon at the end of April and the beginning of May.