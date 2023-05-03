Free prom outfits for struggling families
Families struggling to afford prom dresses and outfits have been offered free items by an Essex charity.
The North Essex Support Team (NEST) helps people in the community by providing free goods, furniture and clothes.
It is the third year the charity has run events where donated prom dresses, suits, shoes and accessories have been offered to young people.
This year, pop-up shops were being held in Harwich, Clacton, Colchester and Maldon at the end of April and the beginning of May.
In 2022, almost 500 dresses and 150 suits were given away to local children who could not have afforded a prom outfit.
NEST hoped it would be able to help even more young people with this year's events, held within local churches or community centres.
Volunteers have been available at the events to make minor adjustments to the clothes, as well as personal shoppers to help young people choose their outfits.
Elisha, 32, from Brightlingsea, attended the event at Clacton Community Centre with her daughters Isabella, 11, and Louise, 14.
She said: "They tried on so many dresses and had such a good time.
"It's been a big worry because I have three children and I am a single parent on my own, so trying to afford all the dresses for their prom has been quite hard, but having this here has been fantastic."
Her daughter, Isabella, said: "Some people can't really afford expensive dresses that their children would like, and there's loads of good prom dresses here."
Natalie, 40, from Thorrington, said the initiative was "a really lovely thing to do", with even second-hand prom outfits costing hundreds of pounds online.
Her daughter Scout, 15, said: "I think it's amazing. Loads of people can't afford big dresses and there's this massive pressure on everyone that they need to look perfect or find the perfect dress.
"There's lots of variety here so I think it's great."
The events on 29 and 30 April at Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre and Great Clacton Community Centre saw more than 200 outfits donated.
NEST chairman, Les Nicoll, believed it was an important initiative to give young people the opportunity to experience their prom, despite families' financial situations.
"It's done to make sure that prom is inclusive and everybody can go," he said.
NEST had also previously organised events with volunteer hairdressers, make-up artists and nail technicians to provide free services to young people on the day of their proms.
Upcoming events:
8 May, from 10:00 until 14:30 GMT, at Plantation Hall, Heybridge
13 May, from 09:30 until 15:00 GMT, at Elim Church, Colchester
