Police have made an arrest after finding parts of a cash machine that had been ripped from a wall in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Mansfield Road at about 10:20 BST on Monday.

They found parts of the cash machine on the floor and a metal bar being used to destroy the machine.

The force said officers "quickly" arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage to property.