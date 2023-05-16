Arrest after parts of cash machine ripped from wall
Police have made an arrest after finding parts of a cash machine that had been ripped from a wall in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Mansfield Road at about 10:20 BST on Monday.
They found parts of the cash machine on the floor and a metal bar being used to destroy the machine.
The force said officers "quickly" arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has mobile phone or dashcam footage relevant to the force's investigation, has been asked to contact police.
