Public feedback is being sought for plans for a Dutch-style care village in the Borders.

The Tweedbank project would replace two more traditional facilities in the area.

A budget of £22.5m has been set aside for the scheme and a similar development in Hawick.

Two drop-in sessions are being held in Tweedbank later this month to find out how people in the area feel about the plans.

The proposals first surfaced after a visit to the Hogeweyk dementia village in 2020 to look at new ways of providing services.

If they go ahead they would see Waverley Care Home and Garden View Intermediate Care Home closed and their services transferred.