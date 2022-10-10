Care village vision seeks public feedback
At a glance
Plans for two multi-million pound care villages in the Scottish Borders are seeking to make progress
As part of the Tweedbank project public feedback on the proposals is being sought
The scheme was partly inspired by a visit to a Dutch dementia village in 2020
Scottish Borders Council says it wants to continue to provide "high quality care" in the region
Public feedback is being sought for plans for a Dutch-style care village in the Borders.
The Tweedbank project would replace two more traditional facilities in the area.
A budget of £22.5m has been set aside for the scheme and a similar development in Hawick.
Two drop-in sessions are being held in Tweedbank later this month to find out how people in the area feel about the plans.
The proposals first surfaced after a visit to the Hogeweyk dementia village in 2020 to look at new ways of providing services.
If they go ahead they would see Waverley Care Home and Garden View Intermediate Care Home closed and their services transferred.
David Parker, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for health and wellbeing, said the proposals would ensure they could provide "high quality care" for older residents as well as meet demand.
"We want to hear from you as to what you might like to see in the development whether that's a shop, café or some other facility," he said.
"There will be some outline architects drawings available that will give you an idea of what it could look like but it's really your views that we want to hear at this stage.
"I would therefore encourage everyone with an interest to make sure they come along and have their say."
The drop-in sessions are on Monday 24 October from 10:00 to 14:00 at Tweedbank community centre and at the same times on Thursday 27 October at Recharge in Galashiels.