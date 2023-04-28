Four council officers have admitted driving to a meeting on how to encourage people to walk and cycle to work.

A Torfaen council strategy for the county to "transition from car to active travel" was discussed at the Civic Centre in Pontypool on Thursday.

Staff working on the plan said they "preferred" driving or that walking was not practical.

Another officer, who also drove, said the council was looking at ways to make cycling and walking "an attractive option for our employees".