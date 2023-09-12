Cameroon's SDF denounce separatists' attempts to disrupt return to school

Cameroon's opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) party has condemned recent acts of violence by Anglophone separatist fighters aimed at preventing children in the country’s two restive English-speaking regions from effectively resuming school.

It comes during an almost two-week lockdown - imposed on September 4, the start of the new academic year – by separatists who have been seeking a break-away state for nearly six years. The lockdown is due to end on Friday September 15, bringing disruption to everyday life by restricting travel, businesses and the movement of people across the two Anglophone regions in the Northwest and Southwest.

Last week, at least three people were reportedly killed in the town of Buea, in the country's Southwest region when separatist fighters stormed the streets to enforce their restrictions. The separatists have so far warned students against going to school. But in the past, they've reportedly attacked schools for defying previous bans.

In a statement, the SDF denounced the "recent terrorist attacks perpetrated on innocent civilians by the purported separatist groups with the sole intention to enforce a lockdown on school resumption."

"We strongly reiterate that the right to access education is a universal human right, which must be enforced by the government with whatever means necessary," the party stated.

The government of long-running President Paul Biya is urging parents to send their children to school for the new school year. They say they are putting security measures in place to ensure pupils can return to their places of education.