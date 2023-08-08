Traffic consultations page to 'improve transparency'
At a glance
A new consultation web page has been launched by the Traffic and Highways Services
It means people can comment on proposed changes to public highways in Guernsey
The proposals could include changes to parking, road layouts and public transport
A new consultation web page has been launched for people to comment on proposed changes to public highways in Guernsey.
The proposals could include changes to parking, road layouts, public transport, road safety improvements or fee changes.
Previously, the only way to view the information about the changes had been by reading the site notice at the location of the proposed works or through a notice which gets published in La Gazette.
Phil Ogier, manager of roads and traffic management, said the new webpage , externalwas a "simple step" to "improve transparency".
Mr Ogier added: "The more people that engage with us in this way, the better informed we should be about the impact of changes before any decisions are taken, and the less surprise there will be when works are carried out.”
When proposals are available for consultation, members of the community are encouraged to comment on proposals which must be submitted in writing either by email as specified within the consultation notice.
They can also comment by letter which can be hand delivered or posted to Traffic and Highway Services.
