The Irish government has warned all boats to avoid an area off the Irish coast during the Virgin Orbit space launch.

It warned of the low possibility of rocket debris falling from a height if anything goes wrong during the bid to release a rocket over the Atlantic.

A "marine hazard area" has been declared in an area of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of counties Kerry and Cork.

The warning comes into effect at 22:00 local time on Monday.

The Virgin Orbit mission is due to take off from Cornwall in England on Monday night.

It is the first ever orbital space launch from British soil and if it is successful it will mark a major milestone for the UK space industry.

The rocket is attached to a repurposed 747 jumbo jet owned by the British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, who also founded the US-based firm Virgin Orbit.

The jet will climb to altitude of 35,000ft over the Atlantic and then release the rocket within a designated launch zone.

If the rocket is successfully launched, nine shoe-box sized satellites will then be released into an orbit more than 500km above Earth.

"Where the launch attempt proceeds as planned, no debris will enter the marine hazard area," the Irish government warning said.

"However, there is a low probability for the vehicle to produce dangerous debris if a mishap were to occur."