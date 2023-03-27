Man dies after car crashes into tree
A man has died and a second was seriously injured when their car hit a tree in Worcestershire.
Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance were called at about 15:00 BST on Sunday to the B4082 in Pinvin, near Evesham.
One man suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, the ambulance service said.
The second man was treated for serious injuries before he was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.
