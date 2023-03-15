A seaside town has been awarded £6.7m for regeneration, it has been announced in the Budget.

The money for Dovercourt in Essex was part of £200m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to councils in England.

Tendring District Council said plans for the funding included several town centre improvement projects.

Lee Heley, corporate director for place and economy at the council, said: "This funding will allow major improvements across Dovercourt town centre."