Seaside town gets £6.7m for regeneration in Budget
- Published
A seaside town has been awarded £6.7m for regeneration, it has been announced in the Budget.
The money for Dovercourt in Essex was part of £200m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to councils in England.
Tendring District Council said plans for the funding included several town centre improvement projects.
Lee Heley, corporate director for place and economy at the council, said: "This funding will allow major improvements across Dovercourt town centre."
He added it would provide "both better facilities for local residents and a welcoming public realm for visitors coming to the area".
The council said the money would fund:
A refurbished library with skills centre
New social housing at the Milton Road car park
Improvements along Kingsway from the station plaza to Marine Parade, including the High Street junction
The regeneration will be alongside the existing development of the former Starlings site, the council said.
