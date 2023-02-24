Police have destroyed dozens of cannabis plants after a raid on a house in Nottingham.

Officers arrived at the house in Raymede Drive, Bestwood, at about 07:00 GMT on Thursday after receiving reports of drug-related activity.

As well as seizing 40 plants, which were later destroyed, Nottinghamshire Police said growing equipment was taken.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with the force as officers carry out investigations.