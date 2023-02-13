Lincoln Christmas Market petition attracts 1,300 signatures in two days
A petition to save one of the UK's longest running Christmas markets has attracted more than 1,300 signatures in just two days.
Lincoln Christmas Market attracted record crowds in 2022, with 320,000 people visiting over four days.
Despite its success, City of Lincoln Council has proposed scrapping the market and replacing it with a range of smaller events spread across the whole year.
The suggestion followed an apology from the authority after some visitors to the 2022 event complained about overcrowding.
However, Lincoln-based photographer Rachel Whitaker, who launched the petition, said the decision to axe the Christmas Market was "lazy and nonsensical".
"Everyone signing the petition is doing so under the guise of wanting the market to change, adapt and be problem-solved," she said.
"We're not rallying to save an over-crowded cash cow of an event. We're calling on our local council to step up and recognise that Lincoln's Christmas Market could be taken back to being the charmingly festive event it once was."
However, City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe told BBC Radio Lincolnshire the market had "got too big".
"We've had increased evidence over the last two or three years that this is really seriously affecting people's enjoyment of the event," he said.
"I think it is time to reflect to see how we can get the same benefits in a different way."
The four-day event in uphill Lincoln in December last year saw long queues around the castle and Lawn area.
It was described as a “nightmare” and a “disaster” by some people on social media.
According to a report, the anticipated increase in visitors in 2023 and beyond would "overwhelm the physical capacity of the area”, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report also said, external the council had explored "several options" to keep the market running in a modified form, but all had been ruled out.
Councillors are due to meet on 20 February to discuss a series of new proposals, which include hosting a six-week event across the city in the run-up to Christmas and developing a range of cultural events throughout the year.
Lincoln's Christmas Market started in 1982 with just 11 stalls as part of its twinning with the town of Neustadt in Germany.
