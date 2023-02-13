A petition to save one of the UK's longest running Christmas markets has attracted more than 1,300 signatures in just two days.

Lincoln Christmas Market attracted record crowds in 2022, with 320,000 people visiting over four days.

Despite its success, City of Lincoln Council has proposed scrapping the market and replacing it with a range of smaller events spread across the whole year.

The suggestion followed an apology from the authority after some visitors to the 2022 event complained about overcrowding.

However, Lincoln-based photographer Rachel Whitaker, who launched the petition, said the decision to axe the Christmas Market was "lazy and nonsensical".

"Everyone signing the petition is doing so under the guise of wanting the market to change, adapt and be problem-solved," she said.

"We're not rallying to save an over-crowded cash cow of an event. We're calling on our local council to step up and recognise that Lincoln's Christmas Market could be taken back to being the charmingly festive event it once was."